Delhi Police personnel caught in mob rampage during Chand Bagh violence

Amid the ongoing investigation into the February 23 violence in Northeast Delhi, police have released two videos of a mob attacking security forces in the Chand Bagh area during clashes over the Citizenship (Amendment) Act. Head Constable Ratan Lal was the first reported casualty in the clashes while Shahdara DCP Amit Sharma had sustained serious injuries.

In the first video of 76 seconds, a massive crowd is first seen running away from the cops who resort to teargas shells to disperse the mob. However, within seconds, they mob returns and is seen closing in on the security forces and also resorting to stone-pelting.

In another video of 77 seconds, an injured DCP Sharma is seen being escorted by his fellow colleagues as protesters continued to throw stones at them.

A 19-year-old driver had reportedly died of a gunshot wound in the area. Residents of nearby Bhajanpura had also complained about a petrol pump being torched, allegedly by Chand Bagh residents.

Special CP (Law and Order) Satish Golcha, who later led a flag march, was asked why police did not employ equal force while dealing with Bhajanpura residents. He told The Indian Express, "Those people (in Chand Bagh) are the aggressors; I saw it myself yesterday night. The people on the other side (Bhajanpura) are carrying weapons for self-defence. I know they will not attack me when I speak to them, but I can't say the same when dealing with the other side. But I am not saying that one side is wrong."

On February 23, violent clashes broke out between pro and anti-CAA groups near Jaffrabad in northeast Delhi. The violence in Jaffrabad, Maujpur, Babarpur, Chand Bagh, Shiv Vihar, Bhajan Pura, Yamuna Vihar and Mustafabad areas of northeast Delhi has claimed at least 47 lives so far and left over 200 injured.

A large number of properties were also damaged as frenzied mobs torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at locals and police personnel.

