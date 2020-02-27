Delhi violence: SIT to takeover probe, toll now at 38

New Delhi:Delhi Violence Today Live News Updates: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal addressing a press briefing on Thursday, said the "security situation in the country must not be politicised". "We will ensure punishment to the perpetrators of violence and no one will be spared, irrespective of whichever party they belong to. SDM officers would be available for people in affected areas. Rs 10 lakh would be extended to affected people, Rs 1 lakh ex-gratia and Rs 5 lakh would be granted in case of death of a minor," Kejriwal said.

While no fresh incidents of violence have been reported today, the death toll rose to 38 and at least 200 are reportedly injured. Reacting to a delegation of Congress leaders meeting President Kovind seeking normalcy in violence-hit Delhi, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar addressed the media and continued his stance alleging that Congress and AAP were "politicising the issue".

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court granted four weeks time to Centre to file response in the plea seeking registration of FIRs against BJP leaders for making provocative statements that led to riots in northeast Delhi. A bench of Chief Justice D N Patel and Justice C Hari Shankar gave the Centre time to respond after Solicitor General Tushar Mehta contended that "it was not conducive to file FIR now over hate speech". The matter has been adjourned for April 13.

(Inputs and image from theindianexpress.com)