Delhi Police Comm gets detention power under NSA

New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena has authorised the city Police Commissioner to detain under the National Security Act (NSA) people who pose a threat to the national Capital, sources said on Thursday. The order, which came into force from Wednesday, is effective till January 18, 2023. The notification cites subsection 2 of section 3 of NSA which states that the Central government or a state government, if satisfied that a person can act in any manner prejudicial to the security of the state or the maintenance of public order, can make an order directing that such person be detained as a preventive measure.