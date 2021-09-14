Top
Delhi Police busts Pak-organised terror module; 2 terrorists arrested

New Delhi: The Delhi Police's Special Cell has busted a Pakistan-organised terror module with the arrest of two terrorists, officials said on Tuesday.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) Pramod Singh Kushwah said, "Pakistan-organised terror module has been busted. Two Pakistan-trained terrorists have been arrested."

Explosives and firearms have been recovered from them in a multi-state operation, he added.

Further details are awaited, police said.

PTI

PTI


