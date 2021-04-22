Delhi Police arrange oxygen for several hospitals grappling with shortage

New Delhi: Amid a severe shortage of oxygen supply in the national capital, the Delhi Police has come to the rescue of several hospitals and arranged oxygen for these facilities where COVID patients are undergoing treatment.



In the past three days, many city hospitals have made SOS calls to various police stations seeking help in arranging oxygen cylinders, officials said.

On Wednesday night, a major crisis was averted after the Delhi Police managed to restore oxygen supply to a hospital here where over 350 COVID patients are undergoing treatment, police said.

The chief engineer of Batra hospital, R K Baniwal, informed the police that the oxygen at their facility will only last for two hours and they were not sure when their supply will be restored, police said.

The police immediately formed several teams and assigned different tasks to each of them, officials said.

"After enquiring from the hospital and its nodal officer, it was found that one tanker was supposed to come to the hospital from Panipat and the other from Modi Nagar. However, the authorities were unable to get any update on their location," said Atul Kumar Thakur, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South).

The police somehow managed to contact the drivers of the tankers through the nodal officers and owners of the suppliers, the official said.

Meanwhile, a team headed by SHO K M Pur was sent to Mohan Co-operative area in Badarpur with 60 empty oxygen cylinders so that they could be filled while others teams led by SHO Madan Garhi, SHO Neb Sarai and SHO Greater Kailash were sent to escort the tankers bringing oxygen after obtaining their live locations, said the officer.

The team managed to restore oxygen supply at the hospital within three hours, he said.

On Thursday, shortage of oxygen was also reported at Max hospital in Saket, police said.

The police found out that the oxygen tanker, which was to deliver the gas at the hospital, was on its way to the facility from UP's Kashipur.

SHO Malviya Nagar along with his team took position at Apsara border and provided a green corridor with sufficient force from where the tanker was escorted to the Max hospital, according to police.

On Thursday, Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri informed the police in the morning that the oxygen refilling tanker, that was supposed to reach them at 8 am from Faridabad, had not reached the facility, police said.

The hospital informed that oxygen for 150 patients will last only for the next five-six hours, police said.

"Our team contacted the company which stated that their tankers were not available at the moment for delivery. After persuading the management, a tanker was made available with liquid oxygen and it reached the Primus hospital on time," said a senior police officer.

In yet another instance, ACP Nirav Patel and his team managed to supply 20 oxygen cylinders to Maharaja Agrasen Hospital in outer Delhi's Narela and saved the lives of seven patients who were undergoing treatment at the facility.

"On Wednesday night, we were informed by the hospital that there was shortage of oxygen and that it will last only two hours. Our team took empty cylinders from the hospital and rushed to the oxygen filling station in Bawana," a senior police officer said.

In southeast Delhi, a team of Sunlight Colony police station managed to arrange 17 oxygen cylinders from Faridabad and delivered them to Jeewan Hospital after a doctor there informed police that 15 COVID patients undergoing treatment were in dire need of oxygen, said R P Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast).

In outer Delhi's Ranhola, the police averted another tragedy on Wednesday night by arranging oxygen cylinders for Rathi Hospital which had 78 patients on high flow oxygen support and its supply had reached nil.

"With coordination by senior officers at various levels and arrangement from other hospitals in the district, 37 oxygen cylinders were arranged from Bawana, 40 from Kanjhawala, 24 from Sri Action Balaji hospital and 20 from Mayapuri," a senior police officer said.

On Wednesday night, SHO Dwarka (south) Inspector Balbir Singh with his team rushed to Faridabad along with Manipal Hospital staff to collect an oxygen tanker after the hospital authorities informed that oxygen cylinders required for patients may not last much.

"One oxygen tanker was procured from the Faridabad plant and was escorted from there to the Manipal hospital," said Santosh Kumar Meena, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka).

Maya Munni Ram Hospital also made an SOS call to the police after which SHO Maurya Enclave along with his staff arranged oxygen cylinders from Anand Parvat plant and delivered them to the hospital, said Usha Rangnani, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest).

On Wednesday night, lives of 52 persons admitted in Medeor hospital was saved with the timely intervention of SHO Kisangarh and his team after the hospital authorities informed them about oxygen shortage and asked for police help, police said.

"Our staff arranged vehicles and constable Sandeep along with hospital staff were sent to Manesar from where the hospital authority get their refilling. They returned with 27 filled cylinders on Thursday morning which was needed for saving lives of 52 persons already admitted in the hospital," said Ingit Pratap Singh, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southwest).