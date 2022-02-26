Delhi: Night curfew, all other Covid curbs lifted, says Kejriwal

New Delhi: The DDMA has decided to withdraw all Covid-related restrictions, including night curfew in Delhi, and reduce the fine for not wearing masks from Rs 2,000 to Rs 500, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Friday afternoon, after the meeting.



The chief minister said the restrictions were lifted as the COVID-19 situation had improved and people were facing hardships due to the curbs, with officials at the meeting being told that the daily Covid positivity had come down to around 0.81 per cent as of Friday. The decisions were taken during the meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Friday.

"Delhi Disaster Management Authority withdraws all restrictions as situation improves n people facing hardships due to loss of jobs," the CM tweeted soon after the meeting, importantly also adding that all schools in the Capital will be directed to move to 100 per cent offline teaching from April 1. "Fines for not wearing masks reduced to Rs 500. All shud continue following Covid Appropriate Behaviour. Govt will keep strict watch," the CM added.

Delhi on Friday reported 460 Covid cases with a positivity rate of 0.81 per cent and two deaths due to the infection, according to data shared by the health department.

During the DDMA meeting on Friday, chaired by L-G Anil Baijal, emphasis was also laid on following all precautions strictly as well as vaccination.

With COVID-19 cases declining sharply and the positivity rate going below one percent, traders and political parties had asked the DDMA to lift the remaining curbs.

The DDMA, during its meeting on February 4, had allowed several relaxations, including the reopening of schools and colleges. The schools were allowed to function in mixed online-offline mode. Weekend curfew was done away with but the timing of imposition of night curfew was extended to 11 PM instead of 10 PM to 5 AM.

However, several restrictions including permitting only one weekly market in a municipal zone were not relaxed.

Now, all market-related restrictions will be eased and with the night curfew gone, shops will be allowed to operate late into the night. Moreover, officials said that the cap on gatherings like weddings and funeral-related events has also been removed. They have added that the relaxation in the curbs will be applicable from Monday (next week).

However, a detailed order on the exact restrictions still in place is awaited from the Delhi Disaster Management Authority.