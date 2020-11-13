Delhi logs highest single-day COVID-19 fatalities of 104

New Delhi: As the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic rages on in Delhi, the Capital on Thursday reported 104 deaths from the virus in its highest-ever single-day addition to the toll here since the outbreak, taking total deaths to above 7,300.



Meanwhile, the city broke its streak of higher daily spikes, reporting a relatively less 7,053 new cases on Thursday. These came out of the 60,220 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, which left the daily positivity rate at 11.71 per cent. Active cases here stood at 43,116, of which 26,252 patients are recovering under home isolation.

India saw a single-day increase of 47,905 infections taking the country's COVID-19 caseload to 86,83,916, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease have surged to 80,66,501, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Thursday. The coronavirus death toll climbed to 1,28,121 with 550 new fatalities. The number of active cases remained below 5 lakh for the second consecutive day.

There are 4,89,294 active cases of coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 5.63 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated. The total recoveries have surged to 80, 66,501 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.89 per cent, while COVID-19 case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

Meanwhile, government data stated that a majority of active Covid-19 cases in the country are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, with only 0.45 per cent of them currently on ventilator support. Also, 4.09 per cent of the cases are on oxygen support, and 2.73 per cent are in intensive care units. This means around 6-7 per cent of the total active Covid-19 cases are serious enough to be put on oxygen therapy.

Earlier on Thursday, Rajasthan former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot, Cooperatives Minister Uday Lal Anjana and BJP legislator Kalicharan Saraf tested positive for Covid-19. Informing people about his infection in a tweet, former Deputy CM Pilot also asked those who came in his contact in the recent past to get themselves examined.