Delhi logs biggest one-day spike of 7,745 Covid cases

New Delhi: Delhi recorded over 7,700 new Coronavirus cases for the first time, with the positivity rate rising upto 15.26 percent, the Health Department said.



The highest single-day spike of 7,745 new infections came out of the 50,754 tests conducted the previous day, and the positivity rate stood at 15.26 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution, according to a health bulletin.

There are 41,857 active cases and the total number of infections climbed to 4,38,529. Seventy-seven new fatalities took the death toll to 6,989, it added.

Meanwhile, India's COVID-19 caseload went past 85 lakh on Sunday, while the number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 78,68,968 pushing the national recovery rate to 92.49 per cent.

The total Coronavirus cases mounted to 85,07,754 with 45,674 infections being reported in a day, while the death toll climbed to 1,26,121 with 559 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Sunday.

The case fatality rate stands at 1.48 per cent.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 remained below 6 lakh for the tenth consecutive day. There are 5,12,665 active cases of Coronavirus infection in the country as on date which comprises 6.03 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

"The gap between recovered cases and active cases presently stands at 73,56,303. This gap has been steadily increasing," the ministry underlined.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5 . It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29.

Acording to the ICMR, a cumulative total of 11,77,36,791 samples have been tested up to November 7 with 11,94,487 samples being tested on Saturday.

The 559 new fatalities include 150 from Maharashtra, 79 from Delhi, 58 from West Bengal, 28 from Kerala, 25 each from Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu and 22 each from Chhattisgarh and Karnataka.