Delhi likely to receive rainfall from Monday

New Delhi: Sun shone bright in the national Capital on Saturday, with the minimum temperature settling at 8 degrees Celsius and pollution levels dipping marginally.



The minimum temperature in the city was a notch above normal and the maximum temperature was recorded at 21.6 degrees Celsius, up by two notches.

The overall air quality index stood at 346 (very unhealthy) at 6.36 pm. It was severe (352) on Friday.

The minimum temperature is expected to rise further over the next two-three days and after that light rains are likely in the city anytime between January 6 and 8 due to a fresh western disturbance, weather experts said.

They had earlier said that there would be no cold wave until January 8. The maximum and minimum temperature on Sunday is likely to hover around 21 degrees Celsius and 7 degrees Celsius, respectively.

