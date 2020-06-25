Delhi LG reverses order , says Delhi COVID Patients Won't Need To Visit Government Centres

New Delhi: All coronavirus patients in Delhi will not have to visit a quarantine centre for evaluation, the government said on Thursday, with Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal withdrawing his order after strong protests from the Aami Aadmi Party administration.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had requested the centre to withdraw the directive, saying that the order was "not correct" and likened it to "15-day detention". Delhi has displaced Mumbai as the worst hit-city in India with over 70,000 coronavirus cases.

The order was later modified to say that those COVID-19 patients with acceptable home quarantine facilities could stay at their residences. However, the centre still required those testing positive to first be taken to state-run facilities for further assessment.



(Inputs from ndtv.com)