Delhi LG Anil Baijal resigns
New Delhi: Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal has resigned citing personal reasons, a senior official said on Wednesday.
He was appointed the national capital's LG in December, 2016.
"He (Baijal) has submitted his resignation to the president," the official told PTI.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
WB 'took a bunch out of my role' from 'Aquaman 2': Amber18 May 2022 2:54 PM GMT
HC concerned over DDA's conduct of allowing auction of Raisina Bengali ...18 May 2022 2:53 PM GMT
IIFA Awards advanced to June's first week18 May 2022 2:52 PM GMT
'Spiderhead' trailer - Chris Hemsworth plays an evil visionary in this ...18 May 2022 2:51 PM GMT
AR Rahman on representing India at Cannes Film Festival - 'It is a...18 May 2022 2:50 PM GMT