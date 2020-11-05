Delhi is seeing 3rd wave but no need to panic: CM

New Delhi: Delhi has entered the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced on Wednesday, however, adding that there is no need to panic as the Delhi government was monitoring the situation closely.



This came as Health minister Satyendar Jain told reporters that a new strategy of targeted COVID-19 testing in market places and other crowded areas had begun to more effectively detect cases.

Kejriwal said while there are adequate beds for COVID-19 patients in the city, there is a shortage of ICU beds with ventilators in a few private hospitals which will be addressed in the next one or two days.

Delhi recorded over 6,700 fresh COVID-19 cases for the first time on Tuesday taking the infection tally in the national Capital to over four lakh, while the positivity rate was recorded at 11.29 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution levels.

Jain told reporters: "Targeted testing has started in market places and other densely crowded areas". Asked if these tests will be all RT-PCR ones, he replied RT-PCR tests will also be increased.

According to a source in the Delhi government's Health department, in targeted testing, samples are collected at regular intervals from a restaurant or a marketplace in an area from where a high number of cases are getting recorded or where safety protocols may not have been adhered to diligently.

As to why COVID-19 cases in Delhi are rising whereas it is showing a declining trend elsewhere, Jain said aggressive testing and contact tracing could be a reason.