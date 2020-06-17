Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tests COVID-19 positive: Official
1(118 Words) Download Download PrintPrint 6/17/2020 8:02:00 PM
(Eds: Correcting spelling in intro )
New Delhi, Jun 17 (PTI) Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, a day after he was admitted to a hospital here following high fever, a senior official said.
The 55-year-old minister was brought to the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital (RGSSH) in the early hours of Tuesday and was administered a test for the novel coronavirus infection that morning, for which he tested negative.
"He still has fever. The minister was tested again today after 24 hours of the first test," a senior official said.
This time, he tested positive, the official said.
Doctors at the RGSSH said his condition is "stable" but he has been again put on oxygen support.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
A reality check17 Jun 2020 3:03 PM GMT
For a better tomorrow17 Jun 2020 3:00 PM GMT
Fighting ignorance and apathy17 Jun 2020 2:59 PM GMT
A gamble, a trade-off17 Jun 2020 2:32 PM GMT
1,859 fresh COVID-19 cases in Delhi take tally to over 44K;...17 Jun 2020 2:25 PM GMT