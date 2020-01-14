Delhi HC dismisses ED plea to set aside bail granted to Ratul Puri
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Tuesday dismissed the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) plea to set aside the bail granted to businessman Ratul Puri, nephew of Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath, in a money laundering case connected with the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper scam.
Justice Suresh Kait rejected the ED's plea, noting four other accused in the case are already out on bail and Puri had been in custody for over 100 days.
In the present VVIP chopper scam case, Puri was named as an accused in the sixth charge sheet filed by the ED.
The trial court had noted that the "co-accused having similar or greater role than the role of the present accused have already been enlarged on bail."
(Image from livelaw.in)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
DMC appeals to CJI to take cognizance of alleged police...14 Jan 2020 8:31 AM GMT
29 bodies unearthed from Mexican mass grave14 Jan 2020 6:24 AM GMT
Sania makes winning return to WTA circuit, enters women's...14 Jan 2020 6:19 AM GMT
Deepak Fertilisers & Petrochemicals sells non-core...14 Jan 2020 6:16 AM GMT
CU convocation will be held without governor, if necessary:...14 Jan 2020 6:03 AM GMT