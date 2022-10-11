Delhi HC closes all proceedings against Satyendar Jain

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday granted relief to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Delhi minister Satyendar Jain by allowing his plea challenging proceedings against him under the Benami Transaction (Prohibition) Amendment Act. The court closed all the proceedings against him under the Act.

Delhi HC Justice Yashwant Varma passed the order while hearing a batch of petitions by Jain and others against the initiation of proceedings under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Amendment Act, 2016. "Accordingly and in view of the law as declared by the Supreme Court, the writ petitions are allowed and all proceedings initiated under the enactment shall consequently stand closed," Justice Varma said.