Delhi govt resends file on doorstep ration delivery scheme to L-G

New Delhi: The Delhi government has again sent the file on its doorstep ration delivery scheme to Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal for his approval, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's office said on Tuesday.

The file was sent to Baijal twice earlier as well but he did not give approval. Last week, in a "major setback" to the Central government and the lieutenant governor, the Delhi High Court had allowed the Kejriwal government to conditionally implement the doorstep delivery scheme of rations in Delhi, after which the Chief Minister has sent the file to Baijal, the statement said.