Delhi govt renames its Schools of Specialised Excellence after Ambedkar

New Delhi: All the state government's Schools of Specialised Excellence will now be called 'Dr BR Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence', announced Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal while paying homage to Ambedkar on Thursday. He unveiled a stone plaque dedicating all the 30 Schools of Specialised Excellence in the name of Babasaheb Ambedkar.



While speaking at a function organised at the School of Specialised Excellence, Khichripur, the CM said that for a change, politicians have started talking about schools with political parties competing to call their schools better. "I welcome leaders from the opposition to come and find shortcomings in our schools. We won't criticise them but improve our schools. This country's political narrative is shifting towards health and education," he said.

He also said that the opposition has been protesting the decision of honouring Babasaheb in the Delhi Government's offices, but his government has resolved to take Babasaheb's mission forward and spread his message as fiercely as the protests.

Punjab's CM Bhagwant Mann along with his team of officials is also scheduled to visit the government schools on April 18 and witness the education revolution that has happened due to the formation of the AAP government.

On the occasion of the Birth Anniversary of Ambedkar, a function was organised by the Government at the Thyagraj Stadium wherein the Delhi CM was the Chief Guest.

The Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Schools of Specialised Excellence are choice-based schools for grades 9-12 that provide specialised education based on the aptitude and interests of children. The schools are affiliated to the Delhi Board of School Education (DBSE) set up by Delhi Government in partnership with International Baccalaureate. The admission process for the academic year 2022-23 started in February. Roughly 61,000 applications have been received for 4,600 seats across 30 schools.

The Delhi Government has partnered with several institutions to develop a cutting-edge curriculum, design new-age assessments and provide skilled trainers in the schools. Some of the organisations include IIT Delhi, Tata Institute of Social Sciences, NIFT Delhi, National School of Drama, Global Music Institute, Manipal Academy of Higher Education, and Vidyamandir Classes.

"Today many of our MLAs and lawyers send their children to government schools voluntarily. This year 3.75 lac children shifted to government schools from private schools. I am delighted to see Babasaheb's dreams be fulfilled like this today," Kejriwal added.

The CM informed that around 13,000 students have benefitted from Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana. He said, "We have decided to pay the full fees of underprivileged and Dalit students through the Jai Bhim Mukhyamantri Pratibha Vikas Yojana."

"Today, on this great occasion, the Delhi Government is dedicating the country's most prestigious government schools to Babasaheb and his thoughts and philosophy," Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said.