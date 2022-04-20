Delhi govt launches education song

New Delhi: The Delhi government launched its education song "Irada Kar Liya Hai Humne" as a tribute to the vision of the state's education revolution.



While releasing the song at Thyagraj Stadium, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the song reflects the vision of AAP's education revolution and is a review of the progress of Mission Buniyaad, which is dedicated to the upliftment of Delhi government schools.

The lyrics are written by Alok Srivastava and have been sung by singers, Shan and Sneha Shankar and music has been given by Dushyant.

"Over the years, several education policies were made and a national curriculum framework was developed and this song summarises what all these policies for education have visualised," he said. The Deputy CM dedicated the song to every student, parent and teacher who has been part of the journey and helped in bolstering the education system of the state.

He said that the song is an answer to the critical questions regarding the purpose of education in the development of a nation or nation-building.

"Our purpose is to not only provide world-class infrastructure, improve results, learning outcomes but much beyond that. Our purpose is to prepare students to be good and socially responsible citizens who are dedicated to working for the development of the nation," Sisodia said.

The minister added that the song is a reflection of the vision of the Delhi government which aims to educate students about communal harmony, patriotism, and women empowerment along with other concepts and life skills. The government's larger goal is to make students efficient enough to question the wrong and injustice in society. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal wrote on Twitter: "Let us talk about giving the best possible education to every child in the country. Let us talk about taking the country forward through education."

"A person gives 20 important years of their life to education. But what do we want by giving 20 long years to education? What is our intention? What do the child, parents, society and nation want from education? Answering all these questions, our Delhi Education Song is being released today," Sisodia wrote on Twitter.