Delhi gets Rs 11 cr to deal with bad air

New Delhi: The Union Environment Ministry has released Rs 11 crore to Delhi under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) to cater to critical gaps in air pollution management, officials said on Friday.



This is the first time Delhi has got funds under NCAP, a national-level strategy for a 20 per cent to 30 per cent reduction in PM2.5 and PM10 concentration by 2024, with 2017 as the base year for comparison.

"Delhi has been allocated Rs 18.74 crore under NCAP. This is the first time it received funds under the programme since it started in 2019. The first installment of Rs 11 crore was released a few days ago," an official said.

"The rest of the amount will be released after Delhi submits utilization certificates for up to 60 percent of the first install-ment," he said.

The NCAP fund will be utilised to meet critical gaps -- wherever there is any inadequacy of funds from other sources. The rest of the funding is to be mobilised through convergence of schemes. Funds for bigger projects such as management of construction and demolition waste are allocated under the Swachh Bharat Urban programme and other schemes of the central government. NCAP covers 132 non-attainment cities which do not meet the prescribed national ambient air quality standards.

Officials in the Union Environment Ministry said the national capital did not get any funds under NCAP for two years because it had other resources available -- a green cess levied on diesel vehicles above 2,000 cc, which is deposited with the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) and a pollution tax on commercial vehicles entering Delhi. This time, fund availability under NCAP has improved.