Delhi elections: Exit polls predict AAP returning to power with 50+ seats

Delhi election exit poll results 2020 LIVE updates: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi party is set to return for a second term in the national capital with many pollsters predicting a 50-plus seat share in the 70-seat assembly, whereas the BJP will likely to win on plus 20 seats. The pollsters also predict 0-2 seats for the Congress party.

Exit polls, which are considered as an indicator to which party will form the government, are a survey of voters taken soon after they walk out after casting their vote. Unlike an opinion poll, which asks for whom the voter plans to vote, an exit poll asks for whom the voter actually voted.

The national capital, which went to polls after a hectic and high-octane campaign, witnessed over 50 per cent voter turnout till 5.30 pm. Over 1.47 crore people were eligible to exercise their franchise in the polls that will now decide the fate of 672 candidates in 70 Assembly constituencies, which are seeing a triangular contest among the ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), opposition BJP and the Congress.

