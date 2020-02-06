Delhi Elections: Dared Amit Shah to a debate, he ran away, says Kejriwal

Delhi Assembly Election 2020 LIVE Updates: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday held a road show in the national capital as parties prepared to make their last pitch for votes ahead of the Delhi Assembly Elections on February 8. Campaigning for the polls will conclude at 6 pm today. Shah was accompanied by state BJP chief Manoj Tiwari and LJP leader Chirag Paswan.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, on the other hand, urged Congress and BJP supporters to press the "broom" symbol on Saturday. "I request you to vote for the broom this time. You cannot deny that schools were earlier in horrible conditions. In 70 years, this is for the first time that schools have been given importance. I was the one who made bus rides free for the women to help fulfill their dreams. I was by your side in the last five years, and trust me, I will be by your side in the next five years as well," he said in a video released by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). Read Arvind Kejriwal's interview to The Indian Express here.

Meanwhile, the Shiv Sena lashed out at the BJP over Prime Minister Narendra Modi's announcement of the formation of a trust to build a Ram temple in Ayodhya. "Modi gave the slogan of 'Jai Shri Ram' just four days ahead of polling for the Delhi Assembly. Will be happy if (the number) goes up by two-four seats with the help of Shri Ram," an editorial in Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' on Thursday said sarcastically.

(Inputs from theindianexpress)



