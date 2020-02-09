Delhi Election Turnout 62.59% Compared to 67.5% in 2015, Says Poll Body

Millennium Post
New Delhi: The turnout in the Delhi assembly election was 62.5 per cent, the Election Commission said today – more than 24 hours after voting and much concern about tampering of Electronic Voting Machine from the Aam Aadmi Party.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had questioned the delay in a tweet this afternoon. "Absolutely shocking. What is EC doing? Why are they not releasing poll turnout figures, several hours after polling?" his post read.

Agencies

