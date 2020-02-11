Delhi poll results: BJP fails to breach Kejri-Wall, but improves vote share

Delhi Election Results Highlights LIVE: The Arvind Kejriwal-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is all set to form the government in Delhi for the third time, with trends showing the party leading in more than 50 seats, a sharp dip from the 67 seats it won in the 2015 Assembly elections.

However, BJP, which won just three seats in the 2015 elections, is slated to improve its tally in the 70-member Assembly, and the party is most likely to touch double figures even as Congress looks at another rout.

In the 2015 elections, AAP had come to power with a majority of 67 in the Delhi Assembly of 70 seats, garnering 54 per cent of the vote share. BJP polled 32 per cent votes in 2015 even though it surged to 56 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. Congress got just 10 per cent of votes in 2015.

Delhi election results 2020: Here are the highlights

#1. Among the 13 seats BJP is leading, the saffron party has gained Bawana, Krishna Nagar, Karawal Nagar, Kirari, Shahdara, Tri Nagar, Ghonda, Patparganj, Rohtas Nagar, Shalimar Bagh. As per recent trends, BJP has held on to Mustafabad, where sitting MLA Jagdish Pradhan is leading by over 25,000 votes, and Vishwas Nagar, where OP Sharma is leading by over 9,000 votes. After trailing in Rohini for the past hour, BJP's Vijender Gupta is ahead by 2000 votes.

#2. In 30 minutes, AAP has taken a lead in two more seats and is ahead in 57 while BJP has their noses in front in 13 seats. A look at the latest EC data reveals that AAP has managed to almost hold on to its vote share. AAP has received 53.17 per cent of the total votes counted so far as against 54 per cent in 2015. BJP has increased its vote share to 39.13 per cent from 32 per cent. BJP's vote share had surged to 56 per cent in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.

#3. As per EC data at 11.30 am, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is well ahead of his BJP rival Sunil Yadav in the New Delhi constituency by 6399 votes. In 2015, Kejriwal handed down a crushing defeat to BJP's Nupur Sharma by 31,583 votes. In the 2013 assembly polls, Kejriwal challenged then outgoing CM Sheila Dikshit and won by a margin of 25,000 votes.

#4. At 11.30 as per Election Commission data, AAP has maintained its lead in 55 seats while that of BJP has fallen to 15. However, in an interesting development, Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia has fallen behind in his Patparganj seat, where BJP's Ravinder Singh Negi is leading by 1427 votes. Meanwhile, Atishi is taken a slim lead in Kalkaji seat by 100 votes.

#5. As per latest Election Commission data at 11 am, BJP is ahead in Okhla seat that houses Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of anti-CAA protests. BJP candidate Braham Singh is ahead by a slim margin of 200 votes, with AAP's sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan snapping at his heels.

BJP focused its campaign around Shaheen Bagh, where protests against the new Citizenship law have been on for almost two months now. Even in his first election rally in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi called the Shaheen Bagh protests a "design" to destroy amity in the country.

#6. Meanwhile, reactions have started pouring in from AAP and BJP leaders. BJP's Delhi president Manoj Tiwari said he was ready to own responsibility for the results. "We are hopeful as in many seats the margin between AAP and BJP is very slim," he said. On the other hand, a jubilant Manish Sisodia said, "Our victory will prove that real patriotism is that if you get the opportunity in politics, you must work for the people." Follow all reactions here

#7. After two and a half hours of counting, AAP is leading in 53 seats while BJP is ahead in 17. Congress is still drawing a blank in Delhi after the party was leading some time back in Ballimaran. As per latest developments, interesting news is emerging from Kalkaji, where AAP star candidate Atishi is trailing behind BJP's Dharambir Singh. In Rohini too, veteran BJP leader Vijender Gupta is behind AAP's Rajesh Nama Bansiwala.

#8. According to the latest Election Commission data, AAP is leading in 32 seats while BJP is ahead in 16 as per trends available in 48 seats. Among ministers in the outgoing Delhi government, Gopal Rai is leading from Babarpur by 1994 votes, Arvind Kejriwal leading in New Delhi by 4387 votes, Saurabh Bharadwaj leading in Greater Kailash by 1756 votes, Kailash Gehlot leading in Najafgarh, Manish Sisodia leading in Patparganj by a slim margin of 112 votes.

#9. As of 10 am, in Okhla, which houses Shaheen Bagh, the epicentre of the protests against the Citizenship Act, AAP sitting MLA Amanatullah Khan is leading with BJP's Braham Singh close behind. Seelampur, another seat with a sizable Muslim population that saw violence during anti-CAA protests on December 17 last year, AAP's Abdul Rehman is leading. In Matia Mahal, which also saw violence and arson, AAP's Shoiab Iqbal is ahead.

#10. As of 9.30 am, AAP is in the driver's seat in 51 seats while BJP is ahead in 19 seats. Meanwhile, Congress is fallen behind in the lone seat it was leading at 8.30 in Ballimaran. In the three seats that BJP won in the 2015 elections, it is leading in Rohini and Vishwas Nagar while it is trailing in Mustafabad, where AAP's Haji Yunus is ahead.

#11. As of latest figures, among heavyweight candidates, Arvind Kejriwal is leading from New Delhi seat, Manish Sisodia from Patparganj and Atishi from Kalkaji. From BJP, Vijender Gupta is leading in Rohini, Tajinder Bagga from Harinagar. Interestingly, Alka Lamba, who switched sides from AAP to Congress, is trailing in Chandni Chowk.

#12. At 9 am, AAP has taken a lead in 53 seats while BJP is ahead in 16 seats. Congress has opened its account and is leading in one seat of Ballimaran, which was contested by senior leader Haroon Yusuf.

#13. Counting of votes for Delhi Assembly elections began at 8 am on Tuesday. According to trends at 8.30 am, the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP has taken a massive lead and is ahead in 49 seats. The BJP is a distant second with 14 seats while the Congress is yet to open its account. In the 2015 elections, AAP won a stellar 67 seats, while BJP was left with just 3 seats, Congress drew a blank.

