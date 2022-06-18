Delhi court denies bail to AAP minister Satyendar Jain
New Delhi: A Delhi court on Saturday denied bail to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) minister Satyendar Jain in a money laundering case being investigated by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Jain has been in custody since May 30.
Special Judge Geetanjali Goel pronounced the order. She had reserved her order on the bail plea on June 14. "Bail application is dismissed," the judge said.
Jain was arrested by the ED on May 30 in connection with an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR) registered by it on the basis of a case lodged by the CBI in August 2017 under the Prevention of Corruption Act. The AAP minister is accused of having laundered money through at least four companies allegedly linked to him. He was sent to judicial custody on June 13 on completion of his ED custody.
Opposing the bail plea, the ED had argued that Jain was evasive and non-cooperative during the investigation.
(With inputs from agencies)
