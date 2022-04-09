Delhi CM clears detailed plans for creating 20L jobs in 5 years

New Delhi: Within weeks of presenting the "Rozgaar Budget" for Financial Year 2022-23, which also lays out a five-year plan to generate over 20 lakh jobs, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday held a review meeting with all relevant department officials - laying out a detailed plan on how and in which sectors these jobs will be created.



The meeting was also attended by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, Industries Minister Satyendar Jain, Environment Minister Gopal Rai, Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot and Dialogue and Development Commission Vice Chairman Jasmine Shah along with high-ranking officials of all the departments concerned.

Officials said that the CM stressed the importance of creating more jobs - especially in the backdrop of the country's current economic status and the pressing need for progressive development.

"I am confident that we will easily meet our targets and transform the job sector. Delhi government's announcement of 20 lakh job opportunities is a first-of-its-kind experiment in India. I don't think any government has even attempted to touch such a target," the CM said, reviewing the plans by each sector and department, which add up to roughly over 20.45 lakh jobs over the next five years.

The Delhi government said that this is the first time a Budget has been so detail-oriented and is looking to deliver at the micro-level. These jobs, the Delhi government added, will be coming from schemes like the Delhi Start-up Policy, redevelopment of non-conforming industrial areas, food and beverage industries, redevelopment of popular marketplaces, the grand overhaul of the Gandhi Nagar cloth market, new initiatives in the travel and tourism sector along with the logistics and supply chain sector.