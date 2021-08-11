Delhi CM approves Rs 10L ex-gratia for kin of 9-yr-old

New Delhi: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday approved the disbursement of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the 9-year-old Dalit girl who was allegedly gang-raped and murdered by four men in a crematorium and then cremated without the parents' knowledge.



Significantly, one of the men arrested in this case is a local priest who performed rituals at the crematorium where the crime allegedly took place.

Sources said that the girl's family will be provided financial aid from the government. "The Chief Minister has granted approval for compensation of Rs 10 lakh, which will be provided to the girl's family," they said.

Kejriwal had announced to provide financial aid during his visit to the family on August 4.

After meeting with the family, Kejriwal had also ordered for a magisterial probe in the matter while criticising the Centre for the Capital's poor law and order situation.

"Top lawyers will be engaged to get the culprits punished," Kejriwal had said then.

So far in the case, Delhi Police have arrested four persons, including the priest and have booked them under sections pertaining to rape, murder and threatening charges, SC/ST Act and the POCSO Act.

The crime had sparked local protests in the Old Nangal area, where the victim lived.