Delhi Assembly polls 2020 LIVE: 'Freebies in limited dose good for economy,' Arvind Kejriwal hits back at Oppn

Attacked for giving "freebies" ahead of Delhi Assembly election 2020, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Friday said in "limited dose they are good for the economy as they make more money available to the poor and boosts demand".

"However, it should be done in such limits so that no extra taxes have to be imposed and it does not lead to budget deficits," Kejriwal added. Opposition parties have been attacking the AAP-led Delhi government for announcing schemes like free bus rides for women and 200 units of free electricity, ahead of the polls.

Meanwhile, the Election Commission has slapped a notice on BJP's Model Town candidate for calling Delhi elections a contest between India and Pakistan. Mishra, however, defended his statement saying he "spoke the truth". "I don't think I said anything wrong. Speaking truth is not a crime in this country. I spoke the truth. I stand by my statement," ANI quoted Mishra as saying.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a master of making false promises. Addressing a gathering in the Matiala area, Shah said, "if competition to make false promises is held in the country, then Kejriwal will definitely come first."

"I've come to remind Kejriwal ji that you forgot the promises you made but neither the people of Delhi nor workers of BJP have forgotten…You became CM with help of Anna Hazare but couldn't bring a law for Lokpal and when Modi ji brought it you didn't implement it here," he said.

(Inputs from The Indian Express)