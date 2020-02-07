Delhi Assembly Elections 2020: EC notice to Arvind Kejriwal for 'Hindu-Muslim' video targeting opposition

The Election Commission on Friday issued a show cause notice to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for a video that he had posted on his Twitter account targeting opposition parties.

The BJP had filed a complaint with the Election Commission for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief's tweet posted on February 3.

"Someone sent me this video from the public. It shows what the public wants," Kejriwal wrote in the caption of the video.

The 3.34-minute video accuses "other parties" of raising "Hindu-Muslim" issues as the AAP seeks votes in the name of its development work.

Kejriwal has been given time till Saturday 5 pm to reply to the notice which the poll body found to be in violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Delhi Assembly elections will be held on February 8 while counting of votes will be conducted on February 11.

The ruling AAP is locked in a triangular contest with the BJP and the Congress but is favourite to retain the Union Territory.

The Kejriwal-led AAP had won 67 seats in the 70-member assembly in 2015 assembly elections, defying all expectations. The Congress failed to open its account in the assembly and the BJP was able to win three seats.

While the AAP hopes to repeat its performance, the BJP and the Congress are looking to bounce back in from the dismal performance of last assembly polls.

(Inputs and image from dnaindia.com)