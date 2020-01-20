Delhi Assembly Election: Stuck in his own roadshow, Kejriwal fails to file nomination

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday failed to file his nomination from New Delhi seat as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) candidate after he got stuck in a roadshow.

The chief minister said he was to reach the office of the Election Commissioner before 3 pm. However, he was delayed because the roadshow he held before the filing of the nomination took him longer than expected.

I was supposed to file my nomination at 3 pm today but the office closes at 3 pm. I was told I'll have to file nomination but I said how can I leave them (people at roadshow) and go? I'll go to file nomination tomorrow (Tuesday)," Kejriwal said.

Tuesday, January 21, is also the last date to file nomination for the February 8 election.

Kejriwal visited Valmiki Temple in the capital with his wife and party colleagues before starting the roadshow.

"Many milestones of the Aam Aadmi Party began from the historic Valmiki temple in New Delhi. It was from here in 2013 that we took a broom for the first time to clear politics. Today, once again taking the blessings of Lord Valmiki, I will go to fill my nomination," the AAP chief said in a tweet in Hindi.

(Inputs from dnaindia.com)