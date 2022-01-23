Defer all vax doses, including boosters, by 3 months among Covid +ve patients: Health Min

New Delhi: The Health Ministry has asked the Indian states and UTs to defer vaccination, including the precaution dose, by three months after recovery if the beneficiary tests Covid positive.



"In case of individuals having lab test proven SARS-2 COVID-19 illness, all COVID-19 vaccinations including precaution dose to be deferred by three months after recovery", said Vikas Sheel, Additional Secretary & Mission Director (NHM), in a letter to states and UTs.

Meanwhile, AAP chief spokesperson Saurabh Bharadwaj on Saturday said that BJP's Central government is remote controlling the Delhi L-G to make the public suffer because of weekend curfew and odd-even restrictions.

"When Omicron had arrived in Delhi, the BJP itself was slandering the Delhi government and asking to shut shops by making pictures of crowded markets viral. Despite making the demand themselves, the BJP supporters went on to accuse the Delhi government of harming businesses after the odd-even curbs were ordered. When the Delhi government logically reasoned to reduce the curbs after the cases came down, the Delhi L-G refused to do so at the behest of the BJP," he said.

India's COVID-19 vaccination coverage has crossed 161.81 crore doses with more than 61 lakh doses being administered on Saturday, the ministry said.

The daily vaccination tally is expected to increase with the compilation of final reports for the day, the ministry added.

Cumulatively, 53,36,82,347 first doses have been administered to individuals in the 18-44 age group across states and Union Territories and 38,66,19,600 second doses have been given in the same age group since the start of Phase-3 of the vaccination drive, according to ministry data.

India added 3,37,704 new Coronavirus infections taking the total tally of cases to 3,89,03,731, which includes 10,050 cases of the Omicron variant, according to Union Health ministry data updated on Saturday.

The active cases have increased to 21,13,365, the highest in 237 days, while the death toll has climbed to 4,88,884 with 488 fresh fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda has tested positive for COVID-19, sources close to him said.

"He has tested positive for COVID-19 but he is asymptomatic. However, he is admitted to Manipal Hospital," the sources said.