Deeply pained by loss of lives due to tragic accident in Odisha: PM Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said he was deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Odisha's Ganjam district and wished a speedy recovery for those injured.
At least six tourists from West Bengal, four of them women, were killed and 40 were injured late on Tuesday night when the bus they were travelling in rolled down the road at Kalinga Ghat on the borders of Kandhamal and Ganjam districts of Odisha, police said.
The incident took place past midnight near Durgaprasad village in Ganjam and 15 people among the injured are in serious condition, the police said on Wednesday.
"I am deeply pained by the loss of lives due to a tragic accident in Odisha's Ganjam district. In this tragic hour, my thoughts are with the bereaved families. I pray that those injured recover at the very earliest," PM Modi was quoted as saying in a tweet from his office.
