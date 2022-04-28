Deepika Padukone part of Cannes Film Festival jury

Mumbai: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is part of the competition jury of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival along with prestigious names such as actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, festival organisers announced.

Padukone, best known for her films Piku, Padmaavat and Gehraiyaan and Hollywood project xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, is part of the eight-member jury which will reward one of the 21 films in competition with the coveted Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony on Saturday May 28.