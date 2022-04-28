Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Deepika Padukone part of Cannes Film Festival jury
Big Story

Deepika Padukone part of Cannes Film Festival jury

BY Mpost27 April 2022 6:45 PM GMT
Deepika Padukone part of Cannes Film Festival jury
X

Mumbai: Bollywood star Deepika Padukone is part of the competition jury of the 75th edition of the Cannes Film Festival along with prestigious names such as actor-filmmaker Rebecca Hall and Iranian filmmaker Asghar Farhadi, festival organisers announced.

Padukone, best known for her films Piku, Padmaavat and Gehraiyaan and Hollywood project xXx: The Return of Xander Cage, is part of the eight-member jury which will reward one of the 21 films in competition with the coveted Palme d'Or during the closing ceremony on Saturday May 28.

Mpost

Mpost


Next Story
Share it
X
X