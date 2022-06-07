Death toll rises to 26, rescue ops conclude
Uttarkashi: The death toll in the Uttarkashi bus accident rose to 26 with the recovery of one more body after which the search and rescue operation was concluded, officials said on Monday.
A bus carrying pilgrims from Panna district in Madhya Pradesh fell into a deep gorge near Rikhavu khadd en route to the Yamunotri temple in Uttarkashi district of Uttarakhand on Sunday. Besides the driver and the helper, there were 28 passengers on board.
Four injured people are under treatment while the death toll has risen to 26 with the recovery of one more body late in the night, Uttarkashi District Disaster Management Officer Devendra Patwal said.
Pulling out the bodies and looking for survivors in the night was a challenge for the police and State Disaster Response Force personnel, officials in Uttarkashi said.
A magisterial probe has been announced by Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami a day after a bus accident.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and his Uttarakhand counterpart on Monday morning visited the site. Both the leaders also met the families of those who have died.
"The bus driver told us that accident happened due to steering wheel failure... But still we have ordered a magisterial-level probe into the incident," Dhami was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.
In a series of posts, the Madhya Pradesh CM tweeted in Hindi: "Visited the site of last night's heart-rending bus accident in Damta, Uttarkashi, along with Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Shri @pushkardhami ji. I pray to God to grant peace to the departed souls and strength to the bereaved family members and speedy recovery of the injured." With agency inputs
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Mamata to inaugurate revamped Buxa Fort6 Jun 2022 7:54 PM GMT
Union govt planning to establish old-age homes in every district6 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
Nadda on 2-day visit to Bengal from June 76 Jun 2022 7:49 PM GMT
ED conducts raids against Jain6 Jun 2022 7:43 PM GMT
'Even small countries now challenging India under BJP'6 Jun 2022 7:41 PM GMT