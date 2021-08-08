Death toll in north MP's rain fury & floods rises to 24

Bhopal: The fatality count in rain-related incidents in flood-ravaged Gwalior and Chambal divisions of Madhya Pradesh increased to 24, officials said on Saturday.



The authorities said the flood situation is slowly improving and at present "no life-threatening" scenario exists in the region, where rescue and relief work is currently on.

The death toll in the rain-related incidents in the flood-hit parts of the state has risen to 24. These fatalities were recorded between August 1 and 7, Revenue Secretary Gyaneshwar Patil said. Till Friday, officials pegged the number of deceased at 12.

The flood situation in north Madhya Pradesh had turned grim earlier this week, where more than 1,250 villages were affected by the deluge following heavy rains. Gwalior, Shivpuri, Sheopur, Datia, Ashok Nagar, Guna, Bhind and Morena districts were affected as the region was being pounded by rains since Sunday.

However, from Thursday, the intensity of rainfall in the two divisions started going down.

"No life-threatening situation due to flooding exists in Gwalior and Chambal divisions at present," Divisional Commissioner Ashish Saxena said.

Addressing 'Anna Utsav' programme earlier in the day, state Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said 8,832 people were rescued from the flood-hit parts of the state, while 29,280 others have been shifted to safer places from these areas so far. Saxena added that around 50 people, who were stuck in flooded areas of Ashok Nagar district in Gwalior division, have been moved to safety.

Teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Indian Air Force (IAF) have reached Ashok Nagar for the rescue operation, he said, adding that Army columns are also scheduled to reach the affected areas.