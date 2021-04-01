Deadline for PAN-Aadhaar linkage extended

New Delhi: The government on Wednesday extended the deadline for linking PAN with Aadhaar by three months till June 30. The income tax department said it has received representations from taxpayers that the last date for intimating the Aadhaar number may further be extended in the wake of the on-going COVID-19 pandemic. Keeping in view the difficulties faced by the taxpayers, the Central Government has issued notification today extending the last date for the intimation of Aadhaar number and linking thereof with PAN to 30th June, 2021, the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) said in a statement.