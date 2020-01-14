'Dead assets' sitting on files will be shown exit door, says Gadkari
New Delhi: In a clear warning to "non-performing" officials in the ministry, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday said "dead assets" who neither take decisions nor allow others to work, will be shown the exit door and red-tapism will not be tolerated.
Addressing the 'Road Safety Stake-holders Meet,' Road Transport and Highways Minister made it clear that "there is a limit to testing one's patience" and those officials who compromised on road safety by not taking timely decisions or are accountable for faulty DPRs (detailed project report) or road engineering will have to face stringent actions.
India is a country where more people die on roads than in militancy or extremism related incidents, he said and termed the scenario as "unfortunate and painful".
The minister further noted that notwithstanding the massive efforts to curb accidents there has been an increase in this space and India topped the list globally with 65 per cent of victims falling in the age range of 18-35 years.
With agency inputs
