DDMA may revoke mask fine

New Delhi: The DDMA may lift the Rs 500 fine on not wearing masks in public places along with scaling down the deployment of staff and equipment in hospitals in a phased manner as the city witnesses a steady decline in Covid cases, sources said.

The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) met here on Thursday to review the Covid situation in the national Capital and conduct an assessment of dedicated resources deployed at hospitals to tackle Coronavirus. L-G V K Saxena chaired the meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in attendance.