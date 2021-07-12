DDMA allows auditoriums to reopen for training activities

New Delhi: The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) in an order issued on Saturday removed academic and training activities from the list of completely prohibited activities given that Covid cases in the Capital had declined considerably. Significantly, this comes just in time for the Department of Education's special Parent Teacher meetings in Delhi government schools - scheduled for the 2nd half of this month.



The move by DDMA will now allow training and meetings for educational purposes in schools and the educational institutes to resume but with only 50 per cent capacity of the auditoriums and halls being used, a member of the DDMA said while adding that restrictions will be reimposed if Covid appropriate behaviour and social distancing is not maintained. Owing to the considerable decline in COVID-19 cases, the DDMA removed academic and training activities from the list of completely prohibited activities.

Meanwhile, the Delhi government schools have already planned staggered Parents Teachers meeting between July 19-31. Parent's opinions will also be taken in these meetings on school reopening and their children coming back to school - essentially meaning that the Delhi government has already started thinking about reopening schools.

The order issued on Saturday has allowed the use of auditoriums and assembly halls in schools and educational institutions for academic training but with only 50 per cent seating capacity while following all COVID appropriate behaviour and protocol.

"There will be strict adherence to standard operating procedure and other guidelines of the government, and compliance of Covid appropriate behaviour," the Delhi government said in a statement.

A senior official from the Education Department said that the department is working on ways in which to use the relaxations. The plans will also include teacher trainings in small batches which could not be efficiently rolled out online but since auditoriums can be used such training sessions will resume.

"We hope that students will also be able to come back to school in small numbers because offline learning is still the strength of the government schools," the official said. The schools and other educational institutions shall however remain closed and the teaching learning activities shall continue to be in online mode only till a plan can be finalised for the reopening.

Academic preparation will include trainings, meetings for reopening whenever the situation improves further and preparation of online classes as well, the official said This decision will give a boost to ongoing education projects of the Delhi government like teacher training in offline mode also, in a phased manner.

Head of school of Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalaya in Lajpat Nagar area Prabhanjan said that HoS or teachers have not received any notifications yet but the teachers are eager to return to school.