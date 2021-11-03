DCW notice to Delhi Police over online threats to Virat Kohli's family

New Delhi: The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has sent a notice to the Delhi Police, asking them to take action against obscene messages targetting Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli's family.



Officials at the DCW said they have taken suo motu cognizance of media reports published about such messages, which also targeted Kohli's nine-month-old daughter.

The DCW has sent the notice to the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Cyber).

The notice stated that it has been reported that online threats are being given to rape the nine-month-old girl child of Virat Kohli since the team's defeat in an India-Pakistan cricket match in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

"It is learnt that he is being also attacked since he spoke against the incessant trolling of his teammate Md. Shami who was targeted for his religion by online trolls," said DCW chairperson Swati Maliwal.

"This is very serious matter and attracts immediate action," she said.

In view of this, the Women's Commission has asked the Delhi Police to submit the copy of FIR registered in the matter and sought details of the accused identified and arrested in the matter.

The Commission has also asked for information about the details of steps taken by the Delhi Police to arrest the accused. The DCW chief has also sought a detailed action taken report in the matter.

"Considering the gravity of the matter, please provide the sought information to the Commission latest by November 6," Maliwal added.