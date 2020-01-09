Day after attack on US bases, two rockets hit Iraq's Green Zone

Nearly 24 hours after Iran launched missiles at US bases in Iran, two rockets hit Baghdad's Green Zone, an area which houses government buildings and foreign missions, including the US Embassy. There were, however, no casualties reported, a Reuters reports quoting military sources said.

The attack comes a day after Iran dropped over a dozen ballistic missiles on two airbases at Al-Assad and Irbil, in Iraq, that housed United States soldiers in retaliation against last week's assassination of its top military commander Qasem Soleimani.

Iranian state media said at least 80 "American terrorists" were killed in attacks on two US bases in Iraq. The report also said that none of the missiles were intercepted.

(Inputs and inputs from DNA India)