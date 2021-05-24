Dates and formats to be finalised on June 1

New Delhi: There is a broad consensus among states about conducting Class XII board exams and an "informed, collaborative" decision will be taken by June 1, Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' said on Sunday.



However, states like Maharashtra said at a high-level meeting on Sunday that "non-examination route" for Class XII students should be actively examined and Delhi and Kerala governments suggested vaccinating students before the exams.

According to sources, the CBSE has proposed conducting exams between July 15 and August 26 and the result to be declared in September. The board also proposed two options: conducting regular exams for 19 major subjects at notified centres or conducting shorter duration exams at respective schools where students are enrolled.

The ministry has sought detailed suggestions from states by May 25. Sources claimed majority states were in favour of the second option while some wanted a mix of both options.

The CBSE has already cancelled Class 10 board exams and announced an alternative marking policy. The April and May edition of the engineering entrance exam JEE-Mains were also postponed.

The board exams, which are usually conducted in February-March every year, were scheduled to be held from May 4.

After the deliberations on Sunday, the Union Education Minister said, "The meeting was extremely fruitful as we received immensely valuable suggestions. I have requested the state governments to send me their detailed suggestions by May 25. I am confident we will be able to arrive at an informed, collaborative decision regarding the exams and remove the uncertainty among student's and parent's minds by informing them of our final decision at the earliest."

"I want to reiterate that both students' and teachers' safety, security, and future are supremely important to us. While a broad consensus was there among the states and UTs about conducting the exams, they have been asked to examine the matter further and send their feedback," he added.

The minister said the decision will be taken by June 1.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired the crucial meeting which was convened to decide on the Class XII board exams and subsequent entrance examinations that were postponed due to the second wave of COVID-19.

Union ministers Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar and Sanjay Dhotre also attended the meeting, besides education ministers and secretaries of several states and union territories.