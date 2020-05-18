Cyclone Amphan: 'Super cyclonic storm' likely today, PM Modi to chair high-level meet at 4 pm

Cyclone Amphan, Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Cyclone Amphan is likely to turn into a "super cyclonic storm" by Monday evening and hit the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh on Wednesday, the Home Ministry has said. The storm turned 'extremely severe' over the Bay of Bengal at 2.30 am today, the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) had earlier said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting to review the preparedness at 4 pm today.

"It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and move fast across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands during 09:00-12:00 pm of 20th May, 2020, as a very severe cyclonic storm," the latest bulletin released by the weather body read.

Coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places from Monday evening. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts from May 18 to 21 and those who are out in the sea, were asked to return to coasts by May 17. As many as 17 teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the two states.

