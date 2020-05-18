Cyclone Amphan: 'Super cyclonic storm' likely today, PM Modi to chair high-level meet at 4 pm
Cyclone Amphan, Weather forecast Today Live Updates: Cyclone Amphan is likely to turn into a "super cyclonic storm" by Monday evening and hit the coasts of West Bengal and Bangladesh on Wednesday, the Home Ministry has said. The storm turned 'extremely severe' over the Bay of Bengal at 2.30 am today, the Indian Meterological Department (IMD) had earlier said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to hold a high-level meeting to review the preparedness at 4 pm today.
"It is very likely to move north-northeastwards and move fast across northwest Bay of Bengal and cross West Bengal and Bangladesh coasts between Digha and Hatiya Islands during 09:00-12:00 pm of 20th May, 2020, as a very severe cyclonic storm," the latest bulletin released by the weather body read.
Coastal Odisha is likely to experience light to moderate rainfall at many places with heavy falls at isolated places from Monday evening. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into north Bay of Bengal along and off West Bengal-Odisha coasts from May 18 to 21 and those who are out in the sea, were asked to return to coasts by May 17. As many as 17 teams of National Disaster Response Force have been deployed in the two states.
(Inputs and image from theindianexpress.com)
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Fighting from the bottom, India's sanitation workers are...18 May 2020 9:28 AM GMT
In Lockdown 4, Karnataka Bans Entry Of People From 4 States...18 May 2020 9:17 AM GMT
Big win! Yogi government turns crisis into opportunity! This ...18 May 2020 9:14 AM GMT
Swiggy to lay off 1,100 employees amid coronavirus crisis18 May 2020 9:09 AM GMT
With 42% living in slums, virus casts long shadow across...18 May 2020 9:06 AM GMT