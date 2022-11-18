CV Ananda Bose appointed West Bengal Governor

New Delhi: C V Ananda Bose was on Thursday appointed the Governor of West Bengal, a communique from the Rashtrapati Bhavan said.

His appointment will take effect on the date he assumes charge of his office, it said.

"The President of India is pleased to appoint Dr C V Ananda Bose as regular Governor of West Bengal," the communique said.

Manipur Governor La Ganesan has been holding the additional charge of West Bengal since July.

Bose is the recipient of the Jawaharlal Nehru Fellowship. He is also the first-ever Fellow of the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie, which trains top civil service officers. A prolific writer and columnist, he has published 40 books in English, Malayalam and Hindi, including novels, short stories, poems and essays. Bose was chairman of a working group that prepared the development agenda for Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government. His concept of "affordable housing for all" was adopted by the government.

He has also served in the Indian Administrative Service and held the rank of Secretary to the Government of India, Chief Secretary and university Vice-Chancellor. He is the chairman of the Habitat Alliance in consultative status with the UN. He has also worked as district collector and Principal Secretary and Additional Chief Secretary in various ministries, including Education, Forest and Environment.