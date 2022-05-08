Cumulative number of Covid vax doses given in India crosses 190 cr

New Delhi: India reported 3,805 new Coronavirus infections in a day, pushing the number of active cases of the disease in the country to 20,303 and the overall tally to 4,30,98,743, according to Union Health ministry data updated on Saturday.



The cumulative number of Covid vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 190 crore, the ministry said on Saturday.

So far, more than 3.01 crore (3,01,97,120) children in the age group of 12-14 years have been administered the first dose of Covid vaccine. Till now, 9,95,265 precaution doses have been administered to those aged 18-59 years, according to the ministry data.

The data released at 8 am also showed that 22 fatalities — 20 of them from Kerala alone — were reported in a 24-hour period, taking the cumulative death toll to 5,24,024.

The active cases now constitute 0.05 per cent of the total infections, the Health ministry said, adding that the country's Covid recovery rate is at 98.74 per cent. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 0.78 per cent and the weekly positivity rate at 0.79 per cent, the ministry said.

A total of 84.03 crore Covid tests have been conducted so far, including 4,87,544 a day ago. An increase of 615 cases has been recorded in the active Covid caseload, which now stands at 20,303.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease rose to 4,25,54,416, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.22 per cent, the data showed.