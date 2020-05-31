CRPF DIG posted at MHA control room tests positive for COVID-19
New Delhi: A CRPF deputy inspector general posted at the Ministry of Home Affairs control room here has tested positive for coronavirus, officials said on Sunday.
They said the test report of the officer was received on Saturday.
The deputy inspector general (DIG) was attached with the Union home ministry to monitor the work of its control room located in North Block, they said.
Two persons who worked with him have been quarantined and all safety protocols are being followed, an MHA official said.
The officer has been admitted to an isolation facility for treatment, they said.
Earlier, two CRPF jawans attached with the ministry had tested positive for the disease. They have now recovered, officials said.
