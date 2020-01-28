CRPF carries out vigilance check of its over 3 lakh personnel
Gurgaon: The CRPF has carried out a mega audit of its over three lakh personnel to check for any possible "subversive" elements in the wake of a Jammu and Kashmir Police officer being caught with terrorists recently, the chief of the paramilitary force said here on Tuesday.
CRPF Director General (DG) A P Maheshwari said the incident involving Deputy Superintendent of Police Davinder Singh was "grave" and an "area of extreme concern" for the security forces, adding that all should see that these things don't occur.
So it was "common sense" to carry out such an audit of its manpower, deployed as the lead force for counter-terrorist and anti-Naxal operations across the country when any incident like this takes place, he said.
"If something happens somewhere, it is a case to revisit ourselves and that is what we have done. We have no doubts about our personnel," the CRPF chief said.
