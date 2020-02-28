CPM, Mayawati for SC-monitored judicial inquiry in Delhi violence

New Delhi: Expressing strong disapproval over the manner in which the government at the Centre is dealing with the communal violence in north-east Delhi, the Polit Bureau of CPI(M) has urged the Centre to commission a judicial probe by either a Supreme Court judge or a Supreme Court-monitored enquiry to dispel doubts about any partisan approach in restoring all-round confidence.



Raising questions over the composition of Special Investigation Team (SIT), the CPI(M), in its official release, said: "The Polit Bureau takes particular note on the composition of the two SIT teams for probing the communal violence. Each one is led by officers of the rank of the DCP and both of them have played a questionable role in handling Shaheen Bagh, JNU and Jamia violence earlier where one of them had been actually indicted by the Election Commission."

It further maintained: "The role of Delhi Police in preempting the violence is highly questionable. This violence has so far left 39 dead, hundreds injured, thousands displaced and their livelihood gone. The attempt now is to whitewash the role of the perpetrators."

Meanwhile, BSP president Mayawati has also written a letter to President Ram Nath Kovind demanding a high-level judicial probe monitored by a Supreme Court judge into the violent clashes in Delhi.

Stressing that the violence has "trampled" Delhi like during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, Mayawati termed them as most serious and unfortunate and said they have drawn the concern of the world and got negative publicity.

"A high-level inquiry monitored by a Supreme Court judge needs to be ordered into the violent clashes in Delhi so that a conclusion can be reached and stains on the national Capital, like that of the anti-Sikh riots, could be washed off to some extent," Mayawati said in the letter released by the party.