CPI(M) slams cases against social media users in J-K
New Delhi: The CPI(M) on Tuesday slammed the government over FIRs being registered against social media users in Jammu and Kashmir and said that while it was "touting normalcy" in the union territory, it was charging people who used the Internet which was their basic right.
The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Monday registered a case against various people for defying government orders on use of social media.
The union territory's administration on January 14 had issued an order banning all social media sites to curb their misuse by miscreants for propagating false information and rumours.
In a tweet, CPI(M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury said, "Government takes selected foreigners on guided tours of Kashmir, touting normalcy there. But Indian leaders are stopped and locals charged under terror laws for using social media, when Internet is a basic right of all Indian citizens. Shame on the govt and its thinking".
