Negative report must for fliers from four states to Bengal

Kolkata: In view of the current surge in Covid cases, the Kolkata Airport authority has tweeted to remind fliers coming to the city from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana that they must carry Covid negative certificates as per the guidelines of the state government issued in February this year.



According to the Kolkata airport authority, the guidelines were published by the state government in February this year stating that the passengers will have to undergo an RT-PCR test within 72 hours before the departure date from their hometown.

Kaushik Bhattacharjee, director of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) Airport, on Wednesday said several passengers were confused about the guidelines. "As passengers were confused, we have again tweeted about the guidelines to remind people about it," said Bhattacharjee.

The tweet read: "As per State Govt guidelines passengers coming to Kolkata Airport from Maharashtra, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana must carry RT-PCR negative test report conducted within 72 hours before departure."

Bhattacharjee also informed that passengers from the four states will have to produce the Covid negative certificate before boarding the flight. However, the state Health Department is conducting thermal scanning at the airport.