Covid tally zooms past 6-lakh mark

New Delhi: As India has tested above 90 lakh samples so far to detect COVID-19 positive suspects, the Coronavirus tally zoomed past six lakh on Thursday with 19,148 people found infected in single day.



Surprisingly, it took just five days to cross the 6-lakh mark from the day India had reached the five-lakh mark. With 434 new deaths in the last 24 hours, total fatalities rose to 17,834, while the recovery rate has improved to 59.52 per cent as 3,59,860 patients have recovered out of total 6,04,641 confirmed cases of Coronavirus. There are 2,26,947 active cases of Coronavirus infection.

If the cases continue to increase at the current speed, India may soon become the third worst-affected country by replacing Russia as the difference of total COVID-19 cases between the two nations is of about 60,000.

Meanwhile, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has tested total 90,56,173 samples, including 2,29,588 samples being tested in the last 24 hours. The testing facilities have been ramped up to 1,065, which includes 768 labs in the ICMR network and 297 in the private sector.

Of the 434 deaths, 198 are from Maharashtra, 63 from Tamil Nadu, 61 from Delhi, 21 each from Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat, 15 from West Bengal, nine from Madhya Pradesh, eight from Rajasthan, seven each from Telangana and Karnataka, six from Andhra Pradesh, five from Punjab, four each from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, three from Bihar, etc.

As per the Health Ministry's data, among the states, Maharashtra has reported the highest number of cases at 1,80,298, followed by Tamil Nadu (94,049), Delhi (89,802), Gujarat (33,232), Uttar Pradesh (24,056), West Bengal (19,170) and Rajasthan (18,312).

The number of COVID-19 cases has gone up to 17,357 in Telangana, 16,514 in Karnataka, 15,252 in Andhra Pradesh, 14,941 in Haryana, and 13,861 in Madhya Pradesh.